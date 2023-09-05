Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,937,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teleflex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $213.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.27 and a 200-day moving average of $242.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

