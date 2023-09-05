Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 102,262 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,262 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $36,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSM opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.