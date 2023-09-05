Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 631,206 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $45,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

