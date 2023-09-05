Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.12 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $39,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.