Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,223 shares of company stock valued at $19,685,695. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

