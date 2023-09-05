NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,151 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $40,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 63.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,522 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 146,991 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,814 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,918 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,339,128 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.854 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

