Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $203.29 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day moving average of $197.58.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

