Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $46,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

