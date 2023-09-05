Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,856,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.08% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $31,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Stephens began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

HAIN stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

