Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 121,383 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,383 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $35,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

