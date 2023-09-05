Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Hasbro worth $37,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -151.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

