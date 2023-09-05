Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $35.17 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,626,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $138,500,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $52,242,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $48,831,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.