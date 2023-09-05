Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $46.14 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Cooper Companies worth $46,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $364.69 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.85.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

