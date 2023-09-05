Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Williams-Sonoma worth $34,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.