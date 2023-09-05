Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 221,912 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221,912 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.08% of GATX worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

