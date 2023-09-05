Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 221,912 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221,912 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.08% of GATX worth $41,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.
Insider Activity at GATX
In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GATX Stock Performance
Shares of GATX stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
GATX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This is a Golden Time to Buy Beaten Down Oil Stocks
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Emerging Market Stocks To Cushion FED Hikes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.