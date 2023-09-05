Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,106 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Chegg worth $47,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

Chegg stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

