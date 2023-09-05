PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

PNI stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

