The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.90 Per Share

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ALU opened at GBX 160.45 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Alumasc Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.35). The firm has a market cap of £57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.92.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Alumasc Group

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider G Paul Hooper bought 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £23,851.26 ($30,122.83). 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.