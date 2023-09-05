Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.37.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
