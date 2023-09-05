Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

