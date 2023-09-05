Craneware plc (LON:CRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Craneware Stock Performance

LON CRW opened at GBX 1,474 ($18.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £520.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7,886.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,410.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,384.47. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,060 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.05) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

