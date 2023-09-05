Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Declares GBX 5.70 Dividend

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,097.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,130.62. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 954 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,252 ($15.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GAMA shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($26.14) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamma Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,790 ($22.61).

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

