Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2,043.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

