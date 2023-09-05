Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $263.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

