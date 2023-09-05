Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $263.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 184.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.