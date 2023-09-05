PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.