PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.04.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
