PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

