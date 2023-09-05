PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PML stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

