PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PCK opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

