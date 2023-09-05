John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares Dividend of $0.21

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

