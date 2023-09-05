John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares Dividend of $0.21

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2084 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
