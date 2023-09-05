Popular, Inc. (BPOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Popular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Popular has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Insider Transactions at Popular

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Popular by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.