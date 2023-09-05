Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CEV opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $156,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

