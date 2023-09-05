John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BTO stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

