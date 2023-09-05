John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Plans Dividend of $0.65

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
BTO stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
