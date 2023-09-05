Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock worth $533,895 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of TRMB opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $64.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

