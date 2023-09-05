Prudential PLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,914,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,780,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 858,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,041,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

