Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $91.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

