Prudential PLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

