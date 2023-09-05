Prudential PLC Purchases 16,149 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 97,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 179,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 110,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 99,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,090,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,418,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

