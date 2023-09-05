Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 188.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 538,823 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of DT opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,327.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,758 shares of company stock worth $17,914,300. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

