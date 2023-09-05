Prudential PLC Invests $1.04 Million in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 249,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of FinVolution Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FINV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Profile

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.