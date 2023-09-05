Prudential PLC Acquires 4,257 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,822 shares of company stock worth $2,022,084. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

