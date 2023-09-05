Prudential PLC Sells 232 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $210.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average is $194.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,049 shares of company stock worth $6,231,301. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

