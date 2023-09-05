Ethereum Classic Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $15.28 or 0.00059332 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and $66.10 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,754.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00243981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00750899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00542512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00118094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,845,517 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

