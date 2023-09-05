Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,634.09 or 0.06344860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion and approximately $4.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,218,194 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

