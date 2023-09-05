Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $501.62 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $501.62 billion and $10.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $25,754.54 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00750899 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00118094 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00016196 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000339 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,477,006 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.