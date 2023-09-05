Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $501.62 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $501.62 billion and $10.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $25,754.54 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00750899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00118094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,477,006 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

