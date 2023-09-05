IAC (IAC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IAC (NASDAQ: IAC):

8/28/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – IAC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – IAC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00.

IAC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

