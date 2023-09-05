IAC (IAC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IAC (NASDAQ: IAC):
- 8/28/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – IAC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – IAC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00.
IAC Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IAC stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.23.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- This is a Golden Time to Buy Beaten Down Oil Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Emerging Market Stocks To Cushion FED Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.