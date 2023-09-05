UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.93% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $63,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,876,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

