The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 453.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,958,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,882,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $65,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

