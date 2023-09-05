UBS Group AG Has $69.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.35% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $69,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 527,082 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,816,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,737,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,545,000.

PCY opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

