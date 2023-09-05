UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $70,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 239.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.