UBS Group AG Buys 11,618 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Tractor Supply worth $67,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.21 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

