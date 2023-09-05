UBS Group AG Has $63.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.96% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $63,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

