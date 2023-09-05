Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

LYFT stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares in the company, valued at $141,819,620.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John David Risher acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,375,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,819,620.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $227,598.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,437,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lyft by 120.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,118,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 73.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 237,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Lyft by 20.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,304 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

